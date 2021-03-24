Panola County Jail Log, March 16

Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 16

Amanda St. John, 1290 Fowler Rd., served two hours.

Coleman Barton Webb, 101 Northpointe Dr., Oxford, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Jonathan Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, charged with shoplifting.

Jatarrian Phillips, 264 Jones Ext., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Cameron Jereel Sartin, 1278 Whitten Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault by threat and disturbance of a family.

Jeremy Tyrone Kemp, 522 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

Nevada Joy Taylor, 112 Eureka St., Apt. 2, Batesville, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear).

Coltdarrius Terrell Oliver, 16431 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with following too closely, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, and no insurance.

March 17

Tonya Michelle Potter, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply.

Michael Andrew Hendricks, 3 CR 454, Oxford, charged with shoplifting, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Dorrell Rudd, 499 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and armed robbery.

Sherman Randell Hunt, 207 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault (telephone threats).

Kelsey Brooke Edlin, 829 King Rd., Sardis, charged with armed robbery.

March 18

Patrick Zeom Coleman, 2131 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

March 19

Felicia Shaunta Oliver, 200 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Heather Marie Cox, 1190 Mudline Rd, Enid, charged with false pretense.

Kathy Diana Wiley, 808 Deerfield Dr., Oxford, charged with conspiracy/possession of methamphetamine.

Leon Ross, Jr., 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Benjamin C. Baxter, 1239 Wilson Rd., Batesville, arrested on probation violation.

William Earl Doyle, 1790 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply, and public drunkenness.

Kayla Marie Corbett, 1392 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 20

Kadarrius Burkley, 31 West Valley St., Hernando, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Marcus Dewayne Cox, 1285 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Matthew Hines Davis, 120 Dora St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Christian Ray Pierce, 1115 Lamaster Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI/other and no driver’s license.

Nash Griffin, 1056 Henderson Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant, and charged with one count of conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, with firearm enhancement penalty.

Terrance Deion Malone, 2 CR 1010, Abbeville, charged with a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with firearm enhancement penalty.

Tracy Barksdale, Jr., 8 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 21

Abigail Nicole Doubleday, 1113 Lamaster Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Kadarrica J. Meeks, 110 Echolyn Dr., Senatobia, charged with failure to yield to blue lights, careless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Nashanti H. Proby, 5137 Gardener Lake, Southaven, charged with DUI and obstruction of traffic.

Ezekial Benjamin Easton, 1759 Hwy. 330, Coffeeville, charged with DUI, improper equipment, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Andrew Layne Tingle, 539 Cascilla Rd., Cascilla, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

March 22

Jamalyh Pollard, 141 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Bernard Porter, 505 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with DUI (second offense), no driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to dim headlights.

Kristen Hope Dine, 360 Woods Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear).