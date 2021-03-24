Mrs. Foster to mark 100th birthday this weekend

“A virtuous woman is worth far more than rubies.”

The family of Christine Denson Foster will celebrate the 100th birthday of a Panola County wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor on Friday, March 26.

Mrs. Foster, a resident of the Sardis Nursing Home, was born March 26, 1921. She and her husband, the late R.B. Foster, a Korean War Veteran, raised five children, all of who attended South Panola Schools.

Mrs. Foster has 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The Denson-Foster family will deliver a special message to their matriarch on her birthday:

“Happy Birthday, Mother Christine, today we celebrate you. Thank you for showing us unconditional love and encouraging us to always believe in yourself, even when life choices are difficult. Thank you for being the greatest teacher without entering a classroom, teaching us to explore, learn, discover all that life has to offer and to face adversity as an opportunity for growth. Thank you for showing us how to dance in the rain, and the most important lesson of all, the importance of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.