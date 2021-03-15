Gordon Dewayne Dulin, 59

Gordon Dewayne “Wayne” Dulin, age 59, passed away Sunday evening, March 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service.