Batesville Municipal Court 3/10/21

The City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, March 10, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Amy Carol Anderson, 648 Harmon Rd., Batesville, had burglary and grand larceny charges sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Larry Coleman, 117 Panola Ave., Crowder, was ordered to pay $1,182 in old fines.

Kimberly Denise Ellis, 206 Fisher St., Batesville, had a aggravated assault charge sent to the Panola Count Grand Jury.

Chelsea Elmore, 271 Pollard St., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of DUI (2nd offense), driving with a suspended drivers license and expired tag. An arrest warrant was issued.

Ronald Edward Fowler, 253 Pollard St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, no driver’s licenses, running a stop sign, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. A March 17 trial date was set.

Dakota Blake Johnson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, had burglary and grand larceny charges sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Rubye Tabor Milan, 228 Barker Rd., had a charge of simple assault to cause bodily injury dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Antonio Larmario Robinson, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, had a (felony)malicious mischief charge sent to the Panola County Grand Jury. Robinson was also ordered to pay $4,829 in old fines.

Jalanie Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, had charges of aggravated assault and (felony) malicious mischief sent to the Panola County Grand Jury. Robinson was also ordered to pay $1,753 in old fines.

Takedria Tierra Robinson, 317 Patton Lane, had a charge of (felony) malicious mischief sent to the Panola County Grand Jury. Robinson also was ordered to pay $499 in fines for simple assault and speeding.

Jarquavian Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was fined $443.

Keyantae Elaine Webb,103 Field St., Batesville, had a charge of (felony) malicious mischief sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jontavius Marquez Williams, 243 Alice William Rd, Gore Springs, failed to appear on charges of DUI (refusal), driving with a suspended license, open container, possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Nikki Phillips, no address given, made her initial appearance on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct where her bond was lowered from $100,000 to $10,000.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, no address given, was sentenced to 40 days in jail for failing to appear on contempt of court.

In cases set of trial,

Daniel Barmer, 210 Dettor St., Batesville, had a DUI charge dismissed.

John Lynn Ellett, 47 Country Club Rd., Charleston, was found guilty of shoplifting and was fined $1,146.