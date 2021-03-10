Mississippi House kills medical marijuana bill
By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today
After bitter debate — and accusations of lawmakers lying and profiteering — the state House killed a Senate bill aimed at creating a legislative alternative to the Mississippi medical marijuana program voters overwhelmingly added to the state constitution in November.
Now, the question of whether Mississippi will have a medical marijuana program anytime soon rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to hear next month a challenge to the voter-passed Initiative 65 marijuana program.
You Might Like
Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February
All Panola County and Batesville restaurants received a passing score from Monday Feb. 1, through Tuesday March 9, 2021. All... read more