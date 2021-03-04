Narcotics, cash seized after search at Terza One Stop

On March 3, agents with the Panola County Narcotics Division along with the assistance of Batesville Special Operations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a search warrant on the Terza One Stop on Hwy. 6.

As a result, agents uncovered a large amount of schedule 1 controlled substance( a liquid form of synthetic cannabinoids ) that were being injected into Vape cartridges and sold to not only adults but to school aged juveniles as well.

PCSO has received numerous calls and complaints about the sell of this substance to citizens of Panola County. The liquid substances comes with many side effects such as temporary psychosis, respiratory issues, physical impairment, and overdoses.

A large sum of US currency was seized along with a firearm. There have been 2 arrests made in this case and is still an ongoing investigation within Panola County.

(From the PCSO)