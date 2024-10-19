Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -2, in 18:56 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities).

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

