Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -2, in 18:56 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities).
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

