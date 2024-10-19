Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -2, in 18:56 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities).
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.