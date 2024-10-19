Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 4:37 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 4 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.
  • Stamkos hasn’t picked up a point in a game this season.
  • Stamkos has zero points on the power play.
  • He has not yet gone over a points prop bet in any game he’s played (four opportunities with a set points prop).
  • He has not had a point in four games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
0 Points 0
0 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

