Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:37 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 4 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.

Stamkos hasn’t picked up a point in a game this season.

Stamkos has zero points on the power play.

He has not yet gone over a points prop bet in any game he’s played (four opportunities with a set points prop).

He has not had a point in four games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.