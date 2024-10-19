Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 4:37 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 4 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.
- Stamkos hasn’t picked up a point in a game this season.
- Stamkos has zero points on the power play.
- He has not yet gone over a points prop bet in any game he’s played (four opportunities with a set points prop).
- He has not had a point in four games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
