Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on October 19
Published 4:59 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-185)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|82
|48
|46
|94
|Roman Josi
|82
|23
|62
|85
|Steven Stamkos
|79
|40
|41
|81
|Gustav Nyquist
|81
|23
|52
|75
|Jonathan Marchessault
|82
|42
|27
|69
|Red Wings Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Lucas Raymond
|82
|31
|41
|72
|Dylan Larkin
|68
|33
|36
|69
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|40
|67
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|76
|23
|32
|55
|J.T. Compher
|77
|19
|29
|48
Red Wings vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)
- The Predators scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (266 total, 3.2 per game).
- Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Predators’ 21.56% power-play conversion rate was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.
- Detroit’s total of 273 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.
- The Red Wings scored on 23.08% of their power plays, No. 9 in the league.
