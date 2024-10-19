Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on October 19

Published 4:59 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Information

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94
Roman Josi 82 23 62 85
Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81
Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75
Jonathan Marchessault 82 42 27 69
Red Wings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Lucas Raymond 82 31 41 72
Dylan Larkin 68 33 36 69
Alex DeBrincat 82 27 40 67
Vladimir Tarasenko 76 23 32 55
J.T. Compher 77 19 29 48

Red Wings vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

  • The Predators scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (266 total, 3.2 per game).
  • Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Predators’ 21.56% power-play conversion rate was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.
  • Detroit’s total of 273 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 24th in the league.
  • The Red Wings scored on 23.08% of their power plays, No. 9 in the league.

