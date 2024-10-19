Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 4:37 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Roman Josi will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 27:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • Josi has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
0 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow