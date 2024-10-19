Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:37 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 27:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

Josi has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).

Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.