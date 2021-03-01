James H. Thornton, 85

James H. “Skeeta” Thornton, 85, passed away Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when they have been finalized by his family.
Phyllis Pardoe Floyd passed away at her home in Batesville on Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021, after a brief illness.... read more