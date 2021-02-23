Marcia L. Kilpatrick, 63, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.