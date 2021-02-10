SP Tigers fall to Germantown

Despite a team-high 17 points from Trea Ellis, the South Panola boys fell 65-53 to host Germantown Tuesday in the Region 3-6A tournament.

The Tigers will now visit the Southaven/Oxford loser in the opening round of the North State playoffs Tuesday.

Ja’Tavion Hicks followed Ellis with 15 points while Keithron Jones added seven. Jayden Smith chipped in the six as Christoin Bobo finished with five.

Coya Ford supplied three points for South Panola.