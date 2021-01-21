I’m puttin’ on my dancing shoes

By Jan Penton-Miller

I could hardly keep my feet from taking me into the front bedroom so I could peek in the closet. The lure was almost unbearable, and many times I almost gave in. The package sitting there had been delivered for my birthday since Mike wouldn’t be home to celebrate the day.

The box was pretty big, and I had an idea what might be in it. Although I’m not a fantastic singer there is almost nothing I love more than good music, and I enjoy every genre except maybe hard rock and the rap with ugly lyrics, I suppose. For a while I had been leaving small, but not so subtle hints.

“I’ve heard that Bose puts out a really good music system. I’ll bet my cd collection would sound great on one,” I had mentioned more than once.

And yes, I’m aware that most people stream their music these days. I have Pandora on my phone, but I think the sound quality is not as good as the old way, and I have a collection of music that spans many years. My dad loved music also, and I am taken back to younger days while listening to tunes he loved. Daddy thought Elvis was good, but Nat King Cole was the king in his mind. At Christmas I love to listen to Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole and remember Daddy’s beautiful, clear bass voice ringing through my childhood home.

The temptation to open the box and check out the contents was only tempered by Mike’s words.

“Don’t open it! I mean it, you will spoil the surprise!”

So I didn’t, but I wanted to.

When my birthday rolled around I practically jumped out of bed and hurried to the closet in question. Actually, I stopped in the kitchen to start the coffee on the way, but that is a matter of utmost importance. The box seemed to have been taped a thousand ways, and I tugged and pulled, but finally got it open.

I was so excited when I tore off the wrapper and found my shiny new Bose system inside. Next, I searched for the perfect spot to place my new toy. It couldn’t be near a heat source and needed to be in a common area. I found a spot that seemed perfect and inserted the batteries into the remote.

A vast variety of tunes floats through the house on most days now. I can go back in time to high school days or dance around the kitchen to a lively tune. Don’t judge. I do dance around my house. Sometimes I listen to praise music and lift my hands to the One who made all the beauty in this world.

Anyone can focus on the things that are wrong, but it takes a conscious decision not to give up our peace and joy. I think it’s more important now than ever to focus on the beauty and put on those dancing shoes!

