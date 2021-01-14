Earl Ray Shelnut, 91, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

Mr. Shelnut was born on May 5, 1929, in Guin, AL to Myrtle Elizabeth Truett and James Franklin Shelnut, Sr. He was a member of the Church of Christ and the American Legion and was a Mason and Shriner. He loved nature and the outdoors.

After retiring as an engineer for the railroad, he enjoyed spending his time, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Shelnut is survived by one son, Edward Earl Shelnut of Edwards, two stepdaughterss, Frances Erlene Hawkins Turner of Texas and Nancy Sue Hawkins of California; two step-sons, Ralph Hawkins of Aurora, Colorado and Larry Hawkins of Memphis; one sister, Hazel Carter of Haleyville, Alabama; one nephew, Talmadge Lee Carter of Haleyville, AL and one grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Juanita Frazier Shelnut; his parents; two sisters, Ruby Norris and Margarite Shelnut and one brother, James Franklin Shelnut, Jr.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Independence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements