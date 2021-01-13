NWCC announces Vice President’s List
College officials have released the Vice President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Northwest Community College. The list includes the following local students:
From Batesville: Garrett Billingsly, Kaylie Burrows, Paul Fly, Jayla Garrison, Denzel Hoskins, Virginia Helton, Octavia Jackson, Terrance James, Samuel McCurdy, Jerry Mitchell, Courtney Putman, Andrea Rickles, Lige Simmerman, Jazmine Smith, Guadalupe Soto-Lopez, Gabriel Towles, and Latoya Burdette.
From Sardis: Hannah Scott and Elizabeth Martin.
From Courtland: Ma’kayla Ales, Benjamin Rowsey, and Caleb White.
From Como: Jermyra Gassion and Lilli Melton.
From Pope: Justin Bolton, Sara Hill, and Darbi Smith.
From Crenshaw: Darrius Beals.
