Elmore-Roach engagement set
Christopher Elmore and Courtney Roach, both of Batesville, have announced their engagement to be married.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Roach, and the granddaughter of Ann Joslin and the late H.B. Parker, the late Nathan and Lola Kate Simms Westerfield.
She is a cosmetologist.
The groom elect is the son of Kevin and Amy Elmore, and the grandson of Jim and Linda Elmore, and the late Cecil and Mamie Zell Parker.
Mr. Elmore is a Delta farmer. He has two children, Noah Elmore and Hunter Elmore.
The couple will exchange vows March 27, 2021, in Crowder.
