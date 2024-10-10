Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23

The Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Delta Center
  • Favorite: Grizzlies (-2.5)
  • Total: 228.5

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Jazz
105.8 Points Avg. 115.7
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
43.5% Field Goal % 46.7%
34.6% Three Point % 35.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Desmond Bane made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jackson recorded 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Jazz’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Collin Sexton scored 18.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game averaging 4.9 assists per game.
  • Lauri Markkanen had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 3.2 shots from deep per game.
  • Sexton grabbed 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Jazz Away -2.5
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home

Go see the Grizzlies or Jazz in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Jazz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Grizzlies Home +2.5
10/25 Warriors Home
10/28 Mavericks Away
10/29 Kings Home
10/31 Spurs Home
11/2 Nuggets Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 6 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

NFL Week 6 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Vikings, Chiefs, Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

Vikings, Chiefs, Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow