Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23
Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
The Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
- Favorite: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 228.5
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2023-24 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|105.8
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.5
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Desmond Bane made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Jackson recorded 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Jazz’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Collin Sexton scored 18.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game averaging 4.9 assists per game.
- Lauri Markkanen had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 3.2 shots from deep per game.
- Sexton grabbed 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|-2.5
|10/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Grizzlies or Jazz in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Jazz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|+2.5
|10/25
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/29
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.