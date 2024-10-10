Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23 Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Favorite: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 228.5

Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Jazz 105.8 Points Avg. 115.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 43.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 34.6% Three Point % 35.4%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points per game last season while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Desmond Bane made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Jackson recorded 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Jazz’s Top Players (2023-24)

Collin Sexton scored 18.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game averaging 4.9 assists per game.

Lauri Markkanen had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 3.2 shots from deep per game.

Sexton grabbed 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Jazz – Away -2.5 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home –

Jazz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Grizzlies – Home +2.5 10/25 Warriors – Home – 10/28 Mavericks – Away – 10/29 Kings – Home – 10/31 Spurs – Home – 11/2 Nuggets – Away –

