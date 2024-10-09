Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He scored two goals against the Stars last season in 10 games (35 shots).

Marchessault recorded eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

