Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Stars. Fancy a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Marchessault averaged 17:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
- He picked up at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
- Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
- In 82 games played last season, he recorded 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|10
|69
|Points
|5
|42
|Goals
|2
|27
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.