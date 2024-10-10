Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Stars. Fancy a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Marchessault averaged 17:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

He picked up at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.

Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

In 82 games played last season, he recorded 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 69 Points 5 42 Goals 2 27 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.