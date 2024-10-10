Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Stars. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei averaged 20:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +15.

He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.

On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.

In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 2 47 Points 0 13 Goals 0 34 Assists 0

