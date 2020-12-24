Friday arrest at Skyline Motel

More than a dozen Batesville Police Department and unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicles descended on Skyline Motel Friday, Dec. 18, for what appeared to be a major show of police force usually associated with the arrests of several individuals at the culmination of a long, and in-depth investigation.

Instead, it was just one person local police were searching for, and hoped to arrest on an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office was providing backup at the Hwy. 51 South location because the person sought has a history of carrying weapons and was considered dangerous.

Immediate reports around town were that police were performing a “big drug bust” at the motel, especially with blue lights near the busiest intersection in Batesville (and among the busiest in all of North Mississippi) visible from Sonic to First Security Bank on Hwy. 6.

Quentin Hogan, 43, and with no known address, was the target of the police raid at the motel, and he was arrested shortly after 6 p.m.

He is charged with a bevy of serious offenses, but nothing related to drugs at this time. He was booked on the following offenses: simple assault by menace to create fear against a law enforcement office, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.