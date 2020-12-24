Christmas Wheels From Rotary

The Batesville Rotary Club continued its annual project of delivering Christmas gifts to selected students at Batesville Elementary School last week. Rotarians usually host the students for a Christmas party during their lunch meeting at the Panola Country Club, but the gifts were delivered to the school this because of safety concerns. One of the thrilled recipients of Rotary gifts was 1st grader Malyric Jones, who got some help with her new bicycle from P.E. teacher Brenda Thomas.