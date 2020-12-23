Wendell Andrew Hudson, 59, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family will have a private memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Wendell was born on June 22, 1961, to the late Edwin Lee Hudson and Merle Olivia McCullar Hudson in Batesville.

He was a truck driver for 38 years and attended Willow Springs Assembly of God. Wendell enjoyed spending time with his family, but his greatest joy in life was his only grandson, whom he adored.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife of 30 years, Pamela Rutland Hudson of Batesville; two children, Lisa Hudson Wilbourne (Jerricko) of Batesville, and Gary Lee Hudson of Oxford; two brothers, Ralph Edwin Hudson of Batesville, and Merle Lee Hudson (Sheila) of Toccopola; and one grandson, Wesley Andrew Wilbourne.