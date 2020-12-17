If Congress approves another stimulus, when will checks show up?

Michael Geheren and Nexstar Media Wire

Stimulus checks of $600 to $700 could be hitting Americans’ bank accounts in the coming weeks.

Lawmakers inched closer to a deal on Wednesday. If approved, how long will it take for you to get the money? Let’s break it down:

Both chambers of Congress will need to approve the stimulus deal.

Sources on Capitol Hill told NewsNation Democrats and Republicans are approaching a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, but as of Wednesday night, there was no announcement on specifics. If there is a deal reached this week, there may not be a vote until next week because of procedural rules that require a bill to be approved in smaller committees before it reaches the House or Senate floor for votes.

Then, the bill heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Once that happens, the wheels will be set into motion for the Internal Revenue Service to begin issuing the Economic Impact Payments.

In August, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said payments could be issued as quickly as one week after Congressional approval.

Here’s how long it look last time to get checks: