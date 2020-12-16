December 16, 2020

Walgreens working to distribute vaccine

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:24 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Walgreens, the second-largest pharmacy store in the United States, is helping to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

The company said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and other agencies to administer the vaccines to 35,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

The chain is also working on a plan to get vaccines to rural communities as well.

