Christmas Star event can be seen Dec. 21

By Steve Norris

Weather News

We are locked into this chilly air mass for the week ahead with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s about the best we will do. Precipitation chances will be back next weekend.

There is another weather system insight that could affect us around Christmas Eve or Christmas Day so that will be one to keep a close eye on and I’m still expecting a big turn toward winter weather by the middle of January.

Jupiter and Saturn are headed for their closest visible alignment in 800 years. On Dec. 21, the two planets will appear very close together just after sunset in the southwestern sky so you need to look quickly after the sun goes down to see this rare sight.

This astronomical event is being called the Christmas Star.

If you have someone on your Christmas list that loves weather, check out windandweather.com or acurite.com or amazon.com and search for weather items. You can find some really neat stuff that would please any weather buff.

If you have weather questions you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net