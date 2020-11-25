November 25, 2020

Pigskin Picks Week 11 Contest

By Rebecca Alexander

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Here is your chance to pick week 11 winners online. You may also print out the ad for week 11, and drop it off at the Panolian before 5 pm on Friday evening. Nov. 27. Thanks to our wonderful sponsors.

Randy Boren Shelter Insurance, Kirk Automotive, Southern Beverage, Dominos Pizza, Big Delta Honda, Batesville Vision, Endurance, Pride Hyundai, Bailey and Womble.

Winner gets $25, Second Place $15, Third Place $10.

