Tigers over Bulldogs on the hardcourt

Batesville Junior High and Pope met on the basketball court for the first of two meetings Monday in Batesville with the Tigers coming out on top in both games.

In the girls game, Batesville eased past the Bulldogs 22-17 as Kyaniyah Fondren paced Pope with nine points while Isbel Marquez followed with three. Presley Morris added two points and Aarian Crower finished with one point.

Batesville finished off the sweep as the boys took a 34-20 victory over Pope. Mykeveon Phillips led the Tigers with 13 points with Kaleb Webster followed with six.

Demorian Leland and Carter Drumheller provided four points each while Phildarian Doyle chipped in with three points. Caleb Miles rounded out the scoring with two points.

Batesville travels to Tupelo Thursday (Nov.19) for a pair of 7th and 8th grade games beginning at 5 p.m.

Pope will take off for the Thanksgiving holidays before returning to the hardwood Nov. 30 to host Batesville at 5 p.m.