Batesville Beauties at Delta State

Batesville natives Mallory Myers (left) and Hannah Malatesta were voted Homecoming Maids to represent their senior class at Delta State University, and Myers was selected Miss DSU at the festivities in Cleveland on Saturday, Nov. 7. The students have been friends since elementary school and are Kappa Delta sorority sisters. Myers is the daughter of Terry and Stephanie Myers, and Malatesta is the daughter of Gary and Joan Malatesta.