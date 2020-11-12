City Hall Thanks Jimmy McCloud

Former Chief of Police Jimmy McCloud and his wife Bessie enjoyed a small reception given by City Clerk Susan Berryhill’s office on behalf of the Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen last Tuesday, Nov. 3. At the reception, the board members presented McCloud with a new rifle in appreciation of his 27 years of service at BPD. Pictured with the McClouds are (from left) Stan Harrison, Dennis Land, Teddy Morrow, Mayor Jerry Autrey, and Bobby Walton. Mayor Autrey also read an official resolution thanking McCloud on behalf of the citizens of Batesville.