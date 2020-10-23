Work-Based Learning class visits Lakewood
Work-Based Learning
The Work-Based Learning classes at South Panola High School visited with the property manager Melanie McDaniel at the Lakewood Apartments on Thursday, Oct. 8. Students learned about the rental process. Pictured are (front, from left) Melanie McDaniel, property manager, Mayce Harper, Mia Jackson, Zykerria Sanford, McGheyla Patton, Leah Anne Wrenn, instructor, (back) Lynzi Coleman, Rachel Hettel, Trae Ellis, Calvin Cole, Travis Willingham. (Contributed)
You Might Like
Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again
These ladies were crowned Mississippi Angus royalty at the 2020 Mississippi State Fair Junior Angus Show, Oct. 12 in Jackson.... read more