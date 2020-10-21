October 21, 2020

  • 64°

Boy Scouts Family Campout

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Oct. 16-18 was a fun weekend at Batesville Mounds for families who have children in the Boy Scouts Troop 78 and Cub Scouts Pack 478. The annual Family Campout included times of fun and fellowship, and the weather was near-perfect for building campfires and sleeping in tents. (Glennie Pou)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE