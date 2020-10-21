Boy Scouts Family Campout
Oct. 16-18 was a fun weekend at Batesville Mounds for families who have children in the Boy Scouts Troop 78 and Cub Scouts Pack 478. The annual Family Campout included times of fun and fellowship, and the weather was near-perfect for building campfires and sleeping in tents. (Glennie Pou)
