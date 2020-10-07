Absentee voting underway, PPE received for precincts

Taking delivery of Personal Protective Equipment provided by the Secretary of State’s Office to the each of Mississippi’s 82 county Election Commissions was (from left) Bob Brownlee, Jeffrey Bean, and Daniel Cole. Also on hand Monday was David Shaw, area coordinator for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 66,495 absentee ballots requested, 61,367 absentee ballots sent, and 34,561 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

The requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

In Panola County, the Circuit Clerk’s office requested 587 ballots and were sent 392. As of Sunday, the state had received 219 ballots from Panola County.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, Panola County ballots were cast by 110 people who qualified because they are 65 or older, 30 because of a disability, four from military personnel stationed away, 57 by voters who said they would be out of the county on Election Day, one out of the country, four college students, and 13 people who will be working during the 12 hours the polls are open.

The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. The Panola County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open regular hours and also two Saturday’s – Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to noon each day – for absentee voting.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received within five business days of the election.

Poll Manager Training

Poll Manager Training has also been announced by the Election Commission.

For District 1, the training session will be held Oct. 12 at the 5 p.m. at the Sardis Courthouse, for District 2 the time is Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. in Sardis, District 3 training is set for Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Batesville Courthouse, District 4 is Oct. 15 at Batesville at 5 p.m., and District 5 training is set for Oct. 14 at Batesville at 5 p.m.

All participants are asked to wear masks, socially distance during the training, and bring their own pen.

Logic and Accuracy Training is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Batesville Courthouse at 9 a.m.

PPE Delivered

Daniel Cole, director of the county’s Emergency Operations office, informed the Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting he expected to take delivery of Personal Protective Equipment and associated supplies later in the day.

The office of Secretary of State Michael Watson provided each of the state’s 82 counties Election Commission’s with the supplies, including face masks, cleaning supplies, face shields, and gloves, to be used at each of the polling precinct locations throughout the individual counties.

Cole said the provided PPE and supplies will be designated for use at Panola’s voting stations under the direction of the Election Commissioners.

Cutline: Taking delivery of Personal Protective Equipment provided by the Secretary of State’s Office to the each of Mississippi’s 82 county Election Commissions was (from left) Bob Brownlee, Jeffrey Bean, and Daniel Cole. Also on hand Monday was David Shaw, area coordinator for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. (Jeremy Weldon)

·