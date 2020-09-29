Plenty of Pumpkins

Kyle Estep and Ben Estep were careful not to drop several large pumpkins grown by Franklin Farms for fall decorations on the Downtown Square this year. The young men put the pumpkins around the Square and the Main Street Program will add hay bales, planters with mums, and other items in preparation for Thursday night’s kickoff of the Fall Concert Series. The event from 6-8 p.m. will feature arts and crafts vendors, sellers of fruits and vegetables, and live music by Brandon Crumpler and Friends. Not pictured, but also helping with the big pumpkins was Kyle’s twin brother Caleb.