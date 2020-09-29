Janie Raines Westmoreland, 76, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Diversicare in Batesville.

Janie was born Sept. 10, 1944 to the late Lewis Crawford Raines and Bertie Lee Woods Raines. She worked from her home taking care of and raising her family. Janie enjoyed cooking, crocheting, watching old westerns and Atlanta Braves baseball. She also enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds.

The loving family she leaves behind include her daughters, Elizabeth Waldrip, Darlene Scallorn, Pamela Hudson, and Michelle Westmoreland, all of Sardis; one son, John Robert Westmoreland of Harmontown; two brothers, Bobby Raines, Sr., of Pontotoc, and Bill Dean Raines of Crenshaw; one sister, Barba Boyd of Como; six grandchildren, Bobby Ray Waldrip, Ethan Waldrip, Aubrey Long, Autumn Westmoreland, Kayla Renfro, and John Martin Westmoreland; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service for Janie at a later date.