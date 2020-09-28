Witness in Tellis murder case now says his statements were false
The latest legal filings by attorneys for Panola County native Quinton Tellis in the case Louisiana prosecutors have brought against him in connection with the stabbing death of a college student there was published on Sept. 23 in the Monroe, La., newspaper.
By Ashley Mott
A pre-trial hearing for Quinton Tellis was moved to Oct. 20 at his most recent court date.
Tellis was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on second-degree murder charges connected to the 2015 stabbing death of Ming-Chen Hsiao in February 2016.
New court documents have also been filed including an affidavit from a witness in a prior case, Eric Hill, stating he was coerced into providing testimony against Tellis at a May 2016 pre-trial hearing.
Remainder of the article from The News Star newspaper in Monroe, La., can be read here.
