Mark Allen Farrish, 65, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

The family of Mark will be having a memorial service to celebrate his life at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford.

Mark was born on Nov. 29, 1954, to the late Robert Earl Farrish and Syble Dell Provence Farrish in Greenwood. He worked as a truck driver for his father’s gravel pit business and was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Onaye Farrish of Batesville; his two daughters, Sabrina Dell Smith of Batesville and Mary Wilson Stacey of Southaven; three sons, Robert Christopher Farrish of Modesto, Calif., Mark Allen Farrish, Jr., of Modesto, and Joseph Wilson, of Victoria, Tex.; two sisters, Patricia Cordova of Modesto, and Julia Webb of Seattle; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Farrish of Seattle, Keith Farrish of Houston, Tex., and Steve Farrish of Seattle; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild.