Betty Jean Rodgers Zenor, 85

Betty Jean Rodgers Zenor, age 85, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept.16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family received friends Tuesday evening at Wells Funeral Home.

Betty was born April 18, 1935 in Water Valley, MS to the late Dalton Orr and Clara Henry Rodgers. She was retired from the former Panola Mills in Batesville, and a member of Tocowa Baptist Church near Courtland.

Betty loved her family, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a people person that never met a stranger. In her free time, Betty enjoyed working puzzle books, watching her daily soap opera’s and playing dominoes and card games.

Betty’s memory will live on through her family, which includes, four daughters, Anita Camp of Pope, Becky Camp of Carriere, Janet McCullar of Batesville, and Jeannie Nichlols of Courtland; four sons, Buddy Camp of Courtland, Lee Earl Camp of Courtland, Johnny Camp of Water Valley, and Norris Crawford Alexander, Jr. of Batesville; 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Zenor and her son, Tommy Camp and one granddaughter, Heather Camp.