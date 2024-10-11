Where to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12
Published 4:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and the South Florida Bulls (2-3) play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Below in this article, we’ll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. South Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Streaming: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|438 YDS / 8 TD / 87.6 YPG / 5.8 YPC
20 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|1,339 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
60 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG
|Brandon Thomas
|RB
|187 YDS / 5 TD / 37.4 YPG / 7.2 YPC
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|23 REC / 333 YDS / 1 TD / 66.6 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|25 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|25 TKL / 2 TFL
|Matt Hudson
|LB
|20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|vs. South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
South Florida Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Byrum Brown
|QB
|836 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
269 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 53.8 RUSH YPG
|Kelley Joiner Jr.
|RB
|248 YDS / 4 TD / 49.6 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|Nay’Quan Wright
|RB
|237 YDS / 2 TD / 47.4 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|Taron Keith
|RB
|116 YDS / 3 TD / 23.2 YPG / 4.1 YPC
5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.6 REC YPG
|Mac Harris
|LB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Kajuan Banks
|DB
|6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Jarvis Lee Jr.
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|De’Shawn Rucker
|DB
|8 TKL / 1 TFL
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Bethune-Cookman
|W 48-3
|9/7/2024
|at Alabama
|L 42-16
|9/14/2024
|at Southern Miss
|W 49-24
|9/21/2024
|vs. Miami (FL)
|L 50-15
|9/28/2024
|at Tulane
|L 45-10
|10/12/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/1/2024
|at Florida Atlantic
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Navy
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Charlotte
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Tulsa
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Rice
|–