Where to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12 Published 4:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and the South Florida Bulls (2-3) play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Below in this article, we’ll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. South Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 438 YDS / 8 TD / 87.6 YPG / 5.8 YPC

20 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 1,339 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

60 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG Brandon Thomas RB 187 YDS / 5 TD / 37.4 YPG / 7.2 YPC Roc Taylor WR 23 REC / 333 YDS / 1 TD / 66.6 YPG Chandler Martin LB 25 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK Greg Rubin DB 25 TKL / 2 TFL Matt Hudson LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 vs. South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

South Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats Byrum Brown QB 836 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 0 INT

269 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 53.8 RUSH YPG Kelley Joiner Jr. RB 248 YDS / 4 TD / 49.6 YPG / 6.5 YPC Nay’Quan Wright RB 237 YDS / 2 TD / 47.4 YPG / 5.2 YPC Taron Keith RB 116 YDS / 3 TD / 23.2 YPG / 4.1 YPC

5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.6 REC YPG Mac Harris LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Kajuan Banks DB 6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Jarvis Lee Jr. DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK De’Shawn Rucker DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL

South Florida Schedule