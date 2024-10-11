Where to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12

Published 4:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 12

The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and the South Florida Bulls (2-3) play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Below in this article, we’ll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. South Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Stadium: Camping World Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Streaming: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 438 YDS / 8 TD / 87.6 YPG / 5.8 YPC
20 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 1,339 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
60 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG
Brandon Thomas RB 187 YDS / 5 TD / 37.4 YPG / 7.2 YPC
Roc Taylor WR 23 REC / 333 YDS / 1 TD / 66.6 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 25 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Greg Rubin DB 25 TKL / 2 TFL
Matt Hudson LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 vs. South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

South Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats
Byrum Brown QB 836 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
269 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 53.8 RUSH YPG
Kelley Joiner Jr. RB 248 YDS / 4 TD / 49.6 YPG / 6.5 YPC
Nay’Quan Wright RB 237 YDS / 2 TD / 47.4 YPG / 5.2 YPC
Taron Keith RB 116 YDS / 3 TD / 23.2 YPG / 4.1 YPC
5 REC / 73 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.6 REC YPG
Mac Harris LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Kajuan Banks DB 6 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Jarvis Lee Jr. DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
De’Shawn Rucker DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Bethune-Cookman W 48-3
9/7/2024 at Alabama L 42-16
9/14/2024 at Southern Miss W 49-24
9/21/2024 vs. Miami (FL) L 50-15
9/28/2024 at Tulane L 45-10
10/12/2024 vs. Memphis
10/19/2024 vs. UAB
11/1/2024 at Florida Atlantic
11/9/2024 vs. Navy
11/16/2024 at Charlotte
11/23/2024 vs. Tulsa
11/30/2024 at Rice

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 13

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 13

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow