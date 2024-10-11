Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 13 Published 3:38 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Next on the schedule for the Tennessee Titans (1-3) is a home AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The matchup between the Titans and Colts will be airing on TV.

Oct 13, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 246 YDS / 2 TD / 61.5 YPG / 4 YPC

13 REC / 87 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.8 REC YPG Will Levis QB 604 YDS (68.4%) / 4 TD / 6 INT

91 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 35.3 YPG Tyjae Spears RB 87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 3.2 YPC

12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG Harold Landry OLB 18 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 31 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Ernest Jones LB 29 TKL / 3 TFL Amani Hooker SAF 19 TKL / 2 TFL

Titans Injuries

Jonathan Taylor | RB (Out) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 72 ATT | 349 YDS | 4 TDs

72 ATT | 349 YDS | 4 TDs Braden Smith | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 4 GP

4 GP Trey Sermon | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Collarbone

Collarbone

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 19 ATT | 62 YDS | 2 TDs

19 ATT | 62 YDS | 2 TDs Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Back

Back

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Receiving Stats: 37 TAR | 22 REC | 238 YDS | 1 TD

37 TAR | 22 REC | 238 YDS | 1 TD Josh Downs | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Receiving Stats: 26 TAR | 20 REC | 173 YDS | 1 TD

26 TAR | 20 REC | 173 YDS | 1 TD Ryan Kelly | C (Unspecified) Injury: Neck

Neck

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 2 GP

2 GP Anthony Richardson | QB (Unspecified) Injury: Oblique

Oblique

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Passing Stats: 77-for-39 | 654 YDS | 3 TDs | 6 INTs

77-for-39 | 654 YDS | 3 TDs | 6 INTs

Rushing Stats: 21 ATT | 141 YDS | 1 TD

21 ATT | 141 YDS | 1 TD Kwity Paye | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Quadricep

Quadricep

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.5 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Kenny Moore II | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts – CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills – CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions – FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Colts Key Players

Name Position Stats Jonathan Taylor RB 349 YDS / 4 TD / 87.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC

6 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19.3 REC YPG Alec Pierce WR 13 REC / 368 YDS / 3 TD / 73.6 YPG Anthony Richardson QB 654 YDS (50.6%) / 3 TD / 6 INT

141 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.3 RUSH YPG Joe Flacco QB 527 YDS (70%) / 5 TD / 0 INT

25 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.5 RUSH YPG E.J. Speed LB 54 TKL / 3 TFL Nick Cross SAF 52 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD Jaylon Jones CB 31 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 6 PD Zaire Franklin LB 51 TKL / 0 TFL

Colts Injuries

Colts Schedule