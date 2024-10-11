Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 6 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) host an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, so check out our best bets.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Titans favored and the difference between the two is three points.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Titans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Colts have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Indianapolis has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colts (+2.5)

Colts (+2.5) The Titans have covered the spread one time in four games with a set spread.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Colts have gone 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Indianapolis has an ATS record of 3-0.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)

Over (43) These teams average 43.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more than the over/under of 43.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.9 more points per game (46.9) than this matchup’s total of 43 points.

In the Titans’ four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Colts’ five games with a set total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.