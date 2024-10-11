How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 12 Published 11:46 am Friday, October 11, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this contest.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 8 goals)

In 35 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Detroit played 46 games last season with more than 6.5 goals.

The teams averaged 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this one’s total.

Opponents of these two teams combined to scored 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.

In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Red Wings were ninth.

This game features the league’s 24th-ranked (Red Wings) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -120

The Predators had a 27-17 record when favored on the moneyline last season.

Nashville went 23-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.

The Predators have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Red Wings Moneyline: +100

The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.

Detroit was 20-31 as an underdog of +100 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 50.0% chance to win.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 5, Detroit 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a productive offensive player last season for Nashville, registered 94 points on the season.

Roman Josi had 23 goals and 62 assists for Nashville last season, totaling 85 points (one per game).

With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was a key cog in the Nashville’s offense.

As Nashville’s top keeper last season, Juuse Saros tallied 35 wins and 24 losses while giving up 173 goals against 1672 saves.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond recorded 41 assists and 31 goals in 82 games last season, for 72 points.

Dylan Larkin’s 69 points last season, including 33 goals and 36 assists, made him one of the top offensive threats for Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists, for a season point total of 67.

Cam Talbot had a 27-20-6 record last season, with a .913 save percentage (13th in the league). In 54 games, he allowed 130 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away -120 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Penguins L 6-3 Home -149 10/12/2024 Predators – Home +100 10/14/2024 Rangers – Away – 10/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 10/19/2024 Predators – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.