Ann Marie Runkle Rippee, 72, of Sardis, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Sledge. She was born in Spencer, Iowa on Dec. 4, 1947 to Delta Hawk Runkle and Lowell Edward Runkle.

Mrs. Rippee was a member of Sardis First Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She enjoyed serving the citizens of Panola County while working in the Circuit Clerks office. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed playing golf.

Her friends and family will remember her as a very sweet, caring and giving Christian lady, who was friendly to everyone. She adored her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Dana Aldison (Mac) of Sledge; one son, Ragan Rippee (Heather) of Sardis; two sisters, Rita Porter of Russellville, KY and Sue Fuortes, of Iowa City, IA; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late William Benny Rippee, Jr and her parents.

A celebration of her life may be planned for a later date. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.