SP sets procedure for football tickets

South Panola School District has released the procedures that will be used to allow fans into the various football games Tiger teams have scheduled for the campuses this fall.

The policy notice reads: Per Executive Order 1520, all seating capacity at sporting events has been reduced to 25 percent. In order to adhere to that order, the South Panola Athletic Department has amended seating capacity and ticket selling procedures until further notice.

For Pope School games, due to the stadium’s seating capacity, each participant will receive two vouchers for parents/guests to use to purchase tickets at the stadium. The visiting team will receive two vouchers per participant also. No tickets will be sold without a voucher and the ticket gate will open at 5 p.m.

For 7th-9th grades, and for Junior Varsity football games played at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium each participant from Pope and Batesville Junior High will receive four vouchers to purchase tickets.

For varsity Tigers games, each participant will receive four vouchers for parents/guests to use for ticket purchases at the stadium. The visiting team will receive any remaining vouchers, and no tickets will be sold at the stadium without said vouchers. Ticket gate will open at 5:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. games.

Eligible to receive vouchers are the following list of approved participants: players, managers, coaches, band members, band directors, cheerleaders, cheer coaches, ROTC members, and ROTC directors.

All South Panola fans will sit on the home side this season. No “home” vouchers will be redeemed at the visitor’s gate.

Volleyball tickets will be sold until 25 percent of the gym’s capacity is reached. For cross country, each participant will receive four vouchers for parents/guardians and visiting teams will receive two vouchers per participant.

Also referring to the Governor’s latest order, South Panola administrators said face masks must be worn by fans while in transit during games and social distancing must be practiced.

For indoor games, such as volleyball, face masks must be worn by fans at all times. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facilities.

Fans wanting to follow the varsity football team live can tune in for the broadcast each week at 6 p.m. on 100.5 FM, or access the live stream at www.sptigerden.com. The broadcast crew is slated to air each home game, but the availability of internet and working facilities for road games is not yet determined, and those broadcasts will be aired when possible.