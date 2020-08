Gov. bans college sports tailgating, limits stadium capacity

Today, Governor Tate Reeves issued social distancing measures for college and university outdoor stadiums and game day events to ensure the safety of participants and limit transmission in the continued fight against COVID-19.

Working closely with college and university leadership and consulting with state health experts, Governor Reeves signed a new executive order to establish social distancing measures for campus outdoor stadiums that are in effect until Monday, August 31 at 8 a.m.

None of the three major Division I colleges in Mississippi will play games before the executive order expires leaving many fans wondering if the Governor will make adjustments to the policy or relax some of the parameters after Aug. 31.

“I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country—some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”

The Governor made the announcement at today’s press briefing, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

Under Executive Order No. 1519, bowl seating is limited to no more than 25 percent of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households, with limits on club areas and suites as well. Additional social distancing measures include:

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.

Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.

Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.

All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

You can view the full list of measures in the text version of Executive Order No. 1519 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.