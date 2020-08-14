Gov. caps attendance at high school sports and events

Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday afternoon that high school extracurricular activities this fall will be limited to two spectators per participant. This will apply to high school football games as well.

Reeves said he wants high school sports to continue and is placing these attendance caps on events because he wants to keep the risks as low as possible. This policy will be in effect until the end of August and will be re-evaluated then.

The copy of the release by the Governor’s office follows:

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order, including the statewide mask mandate, and issuing crowd-size limitations on K-12 extracurricular activities in the state’s ongoing fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Continuing to work closely with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other state health experts on data-driven, measured strategies to limit transmission, the Governor has extend the social distancing measures an additional two weeks until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 AM. Governor Reeves is also amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant. Each extracurricular event must have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.

“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Governor Tate Reeves at his press briefing today. “That said, we are living through a pandemic. One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”

Governor Reeves made the announcements at today’s press briefing, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1518 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19 .