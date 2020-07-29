MSDH will have Batesville drive-up testing Monday

Residents of Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln and Union counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake, Tallahatchie, Carroll, Jackson, Winston, Sharkey, Neshoba and George counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August 3:

Tishomingo County: Tishomingo County Fairgrounds, 108 County Road 187, Iuka

Panola County: Panola Medical Center, 303 Medical Center Drive, Batesville

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, August 4:

Lincoln County: The Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, Brookhaven

Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, July 29:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 30:

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St., North Carrollton

Jackson County: Jackson County Fairgrounds Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, July 31:

Winston County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Crystal Ridge Facility Building, 82 Indian Road, Louisville

Sharkey County: Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital, 47 S. Fourth St., Rolling Fork

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 1:

Neshoba County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Pearl River Community Building, 118 Industrial Road, Choctaw

George County: George County Multipurpose Facility, 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale

Thousands of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day July 28, a total 9,807 people at 169 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 16,806 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 26,613 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

