July 30, 2020

Hatcher retirement celebration at FSB

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Family and co-workers recently gathered for a small party at First Security Bank to mark the end of a 44 year career for Nancy Hatcher. Because of C-19, attendance was limited, but FSB employees made the day special with refreshments and wishes for a happy retirement. She said  she’s been busier than ever working in her garden, putting up vegetables, and not missing working at her computer at all. (Courtesy of FSB)

