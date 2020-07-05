Amanda Faye Dolden, 34, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Water Valley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at noon prior to the service.

Amanda was born on July 19, 1986, to Kevin D. Dolden and Barbara Maynard Hollingsworth in Clarksdale. She was a stay-at home mom and attended Crowder Baptist Church.

The family she leaves behind includes her six children, Dawson Dolden of Teasdale, Joseph Dolden of Crowder, Bryan Austin, Braxton Ware, Ryder Ware, and Alexis Ware, all of Locke Station; a brother, Adam Dolden of Georgia; a sister, Katrina Beaumont of Indiana; her mother, Barbara Hollingsworth; her father, Kevin D. Dolden; paternal grandmother, Nell Dolden; great maternal grandmother, Irene Burt; and one granddaughter on the way, Grayson Faye Dolden.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sherry Jean; maternal grandfather, Edward Maynard; and paternal grandfather, Joe Dolden.